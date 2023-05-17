Punjab Introduces New Admission Model for Nursing Colleges

In a bid to ensure uniformity and standardization, admission to nursing colleges in Punjab will now be conducted through a centralized mechanism similar to that of public sector medical and dental institutions in the province.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will oversee the admission process, and candidates will be required to apply for the 4-year BSc Nursing Program through an online portal.

This decision was reached during a special meeting of the UHS Board of Studies in Nursing, which was chaired by Punjab’s caretaker Health Minister, Professor Javed Akram.

During the meeting, the participants unanimously agreed to centralize nursing admissions. The Admission Committee will be led by the Secretary of SHCI, with the Vice-Chancellors of all medical universities and the Director General of Nursing serving as members. The advertisement for BSc Nursing admissions will be published in September.

The online registration of candidates will be completed in October, and the first merit list will be announced in December. Classes in nursing colleges are set to commence in March. The new policy will come into effect from the 2023-24 academic session. Additionally, a committee of experts has been formed to propose curriculum reforms, and their recommendations are expected within a month.

During the meeting, another significant decision was made to establish Punjab’s first nursing journal, aiming to promote scientific research in the field. The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in Lahore also announced its plans to offer three and six-month short courses in English language, IT, and interpersonal skills for nurses, in order to enhance their professional development. A formal agreement between WCCI and UHS will be signed to facilitate this collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, Provincial Health Minister Prof. Javed Akram highlighted the ongoing reforms in the nursing curriculum across Punjab. He further announced that faculty members from nursing colleges would be sent to the United Kingdom for doctoral studies (Ph.D.) to enhance their expertise and contribute to the advancement of the nursing profession.