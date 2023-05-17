National Assembly Passes Historic Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill

The National Assembly (NA) passed eight important bills on Monday, including the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill 2020. This bill had been in development for several years and was approved by the Senate in 2020. The vote on Monday made the bill applicable in the federal territory and set a precedent for provinces to consider similar legislation.

The bill introduces provisions for both maternal and paternal leave. It formalizes maternity leave, allowing mothers to take up to six months of leave for their first child, followed by four and three months for subsequent children.

The legislation also includes provisions for paternity leave, granting fathers the opportunity to take three one-month leaves during the childbirth process. This is the first time that paternal leave has been legally protected.

Additionally, the law will apply to both private and public entities within the limits of Islamabad and violation by the employer will lead to six months in jail or a fine of Rs. 100,000 or both.

Currently, the law only applies to companies operating in Islamabad. However, it is common for landmark laws like this to pave the way for similar measures in provinces. Although no provincial governments have introduced similar legislation yet, it will likely take time for this law to permeate across the country.

The state is recognizing the role of both parents in the childbirth process and takes steps toward ensuring their well-being.