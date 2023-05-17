Several Restaurants in Dubai’s Prime Location Receive Eviction Notice

Nakheel, a Dubai-based developer, has issued eviction notices to several restaurants located at The Pointe in Palm Jumeirah to commence redevelopment of the area.

The Pointe is a mixed-use place, which has been in operation for five years. It is famous for its remarkable fountain and a number of restaurants located along the beach.

ALSO READ Here’s How UAE Residents Can Fly to Hong Kong for Free

The affected restaurants will have 12 months to vacate or relocate. The announcement comes after the closure of the famous fountain at The Pointe earlier this week.

Nakheel’s spokesperson confirmed that the eviction notice is in line with Dubai Land Department’s laws and regulations and is part of a future redevelopment plan for The Pointe.

ALSO READ Study Reveals Petrol Cars Outshine EVs in Affordability and Reliability

He also noted that the developer is cooperating with the tenants during this process. Several residents of Palm Jumeirah have expressed shock at the sudden eviction of The Pointe. Many of them said that they will miss this place due to its “very relaxed,” vibe.