PEACE Cable Intl. Calls on Jazz

A high-level delegation from PEACE Cable International Network CO., LTD. (the parent company of PEACE submarine cable system) visited Jazz digital headquarters.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, and Ma Yanfeng, VP Hengtong Group, met with their respective teams and discussed possible operational efficiencies through collaboration.

PEACE Cable International Network CO., LTD, a Hong Kong-based company that owns the PEACE submarine cable system.

This cable system connects Asia, Africa, and Europe, providing customers with open, flexible, and carrier-neutral services.

Jazz, the digital services frontrunner in Pakistan, forges strategic relationships to boost digitalization in the country and help materialize the national digitalization agenda.

Jazz believes that digital inclusion has the potential to bridge many of the inequalities we see today as it provides access to health, financial, and other life-enhancing services, which in turn can improve lives and livelihoods.