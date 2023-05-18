Price of Gold in Pakistan Goes Up Again

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a meager increase on Thursday to close at Rs. 233,600 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 233, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 428 per tola to Rs. 200,274.

Compared to the previous weeks, the price of gold has remained relatively stable during the current week. The week started with an increase of Rs. 1,100 per tola before registering a decrease of Rs. 2,000 per tola on the following day. There was no change in the price of gold on Wednesday.

Despite today’s increase, there has been a decrease of Rs. 400 per tola in the price during the current week so far.

In the international market, the price of gold dipped on Thursday with spot gold falling 0.3 percent to $1,976.09 per ounce by 1106 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.3 percent to $1,979.50.