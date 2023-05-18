News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sindh to Get New Diesel-Hybrid Buses Soon

By ProPK Staff | Published May 18, 2023 | 4:02 pm

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the provincial government’s deal with a local diesel-electric hybrid bus manufacturer to expand Karachi’s Peoples Bus Service fleet.

At a ceremony to launch Yutong Master Company’s diesel-electric hybrid bus, Memon assured foreign investors and the local business community that the Sindh government would provide every support and facility to increase their capacity and output.

Memon stated that the provincial officials have been instructed to improve public transport in all cities and districts of the province. He said that the government aims to modernize public transport in all Sindh cities and districts.

The transport department will build more bus depots to meet public transport needs, Memon stated. He tweeted that another new fleet of diesel-electric hybrid buses will arrive in Karachi soon.

Sindh is getting new projects from the transport department. He vowed that the Sindh government will provide maximum transport facilities to its people.


