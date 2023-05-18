Speedo Bus Shuts Down Operations in Bahawalpur

The private company that runs the Speedo Bus service announced its suspension due to the government’s non-payment, leaving Bahawalpur’s residents in distress. A letter to the Punjab Secretary of Transport announced the closure.

The government owes the company over Rs. 160 million, prompting this drastic decision. Due to financial difficulties, Speedo Bus operations have ceased, affecting thousands of commuters.

Twelve buses provided peak-hour public transportation in the city. Students and professionals relied on the service for reliable, affordable transportation to school and work.

ALSO READ Study Reveals Petrol Cars Outshine EVs in Affordability and Reliability

This service’s abrupt discontinuation has left a gaping hole in Bahawalpur’s public transport network, raising concerns about public inconvenience and the city’s transportation system. To ensure that the public has affordable transportation, the systems need consistent financial support.

The transport crisis’s resolution depends on the government’s response to the allegations. The dwellers of Bahawalpur anxiously await a resolution, hoping the Speedo Bus service will be reinstated or a comparable alternative introduced.