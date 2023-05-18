UPower 150: Navigating Your Digital Journey with Unparalleled Control and Flexibility

The need for high-speed connectivity is growing rapidly with the increasing bandwidth requirements of communication, entertainment, and information services.

Nowadays, consumers expect to have access to high-speed connectivity not only at home but also on the go, in the car, or at work.

Ufone 4G, Pakistan’s very own telecom company, has emerged as a customer-centric organization that prioritizes customer satisfaction and convenience.

With this approach, Ufone 4G has established a unique position in the market, offering a range of products and services that prioritize the needs and preferences of its customers above all else.

UPower, as put aptly in the brand slogan, ‘More Power with UPower’ offers a comprehensive suite of packages with various price variants, allowing customers to tailor their bundles according to their voice and data requirements.

Moreover, Ufone 4G consistently introduces new offers to meet the evolving and growing demands for calls, data, and hybrid services amongst its customer base.

Recently launched UPower 150 is the latest addition to this suite, further expanding the options available to customers.

Now you can get bigger and better resources and power up for just Rs. 20 by switching from UPower 130 to UPower 150.

Watch a glimpse of one of the amazing features offered by UPower 150.

Ufone 4G released a TVC that highlights the features of the new variant.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/iZeYse7M1EY

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iZeYse7M1EY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iZeYse7M1EY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iZeYse7M1EY





UPower 150 offers unparalleled ease, convenience, and freedom for life and work activities.

With its customer enablement philosophy, Ufone 4G offers a seamless experience that brings peace of mind and the freedom to stay connected without any worries about voice and data usage.

UPower enables customers to navigate their digital journey with freedom, choice, and control after all ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho.’