Birth, Death and Marriage Registration in Punjab Union Councils Will be Done With an App Soon

A new mobile application is under development to link all 4,015 union councils in Punjab with NADRA. This application will provide a platform for citizens to file complaints online and to report and register births, deaths, marriages, and divorces.

The implementation of these digital civil and municipal services is expected to enhance transparency and provide benefits to users. Moreover, it will increase the efficiency of municipal employees’ work.

ALSO READ Govt Decides to Fail Students Involved in Making TikTok Videos

During a public seminar organized by WISE (Women in Struggle for Empowerment) at a local hotel, speakers underscored the need to address gender bias in digitalization and ensure gender equality during the application of this new technology in the union councils.

The seminar aimed to offer a platform for community women to engage with Local Government (LG) officials about the digital transformation of LG services in Punjab.

Javaid Iqbal Bhatti, Director of Community Development at the Punjab LG, talked about digital initiatives intended to enhance public convenience. Farooq Ahmed Khara, Deputy Director of the LG and Community Development Department, presented an IT-based project aimed at transitioning from manual to e-governance mode.

Registration fees for births, deaths, marriages, and divorces have been substantially lowered. The ‘Volunteers of Local Govt’ program is being implemented to encourage youth participation in good governance.

Professor Dr. Rehana Saeed Hashmi emphasized the importance of gender equality when introducing the new automated, web-based system in the union councils.