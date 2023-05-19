Govt Decides to Fail Students Involved in Making TikTok Videos

Ismail Rahoo, the Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, expressed his disappointment with the various boards for their inability to curb cheating during board exams across the province. He has directed board chairpersons and controllers to enforce stricter measures against students who engage in such misconduct.

The minister has decided to penalize matriculation students from Hyderabad who were caught recording TikTok videos. He has also ordered other boards to follow suit across the province.

Additionally, the Sindh government has directed chairpersons to deploy female vigilance teams to exam centers. It emphasized the necessity for more vigilance teams at all centers, with a particular focus on ensuring the presence of female teams at girls’ exam centers.

Moreover, the minister underscored the necessity of taking action against students who smuggle mobile phones into exam centers. He concluded by emphasizing the paramount importance of strictly enforcing the rules and regulations at all exam venues.