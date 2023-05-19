China’s Sunwalk Group Starts Project to Deploy 16,000 KM Fiber Optic Cable in Pakistan

An important project to deploy a 16,000 km long fiber optic cable has been started in Pakistan to speed up the process of digitalization and networking.

This was stated by Tony Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Sunwalk Pvt Limited during the Kick-Off Ceremony held in Islamabad. He said that Sunwalk is focusing on fast deployment on concentrating on quality according to ITU-T Standards. “We are always committed to the best services in Pakistan,” he said.

Around 2 months back, in a meeting, Sunwalk Group Chairman Hou Xing Wang told Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque that the Group will soon start the project of laying fiber cable across the country with huge investment.

According to an official statement about the project, Afshaan Malik, Chief Business Officer of Sunwalk Group Pakistan said that keeping in view the Pak-China long-term strategic relationship, Sunwalk has fulfilled its promise by initiating the national fiber backbone project, despite the current economic situation in the country.

In this connection, the groundbreaking of Phase 1 (Islamabad to Multan) to provide a nationwide fiber backbone was done on Thursday, and now we are officially announcing this great news for the people of Pakistan after the completion of the required manners related to the project, she added.

Malik further stated that Sunwalk is in the process of issuing the right of way (ROW) from government departments so we can proceed with our work immediately because after getting the ROW we are planning to invest $100 million.

“Sunwalk Group already invested $ 5 million in Khuzdar (Baluchistan) where no commercial fiber was available”, she added.