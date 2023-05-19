How to Check Emirates ID Fines in UAE

Police and other authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) frequently impose fines on residents for violating rules to ensure the rule of law in the country. All fines vary depending on the nature of the violation.

Here’s the guide for checking fines imposed on your Emirates ID:

How to Check Traffic Fines

To check your Emirates ID fines, simply visit the official website of the Abu Dhabi Police Department. Alternatively, you can use the Abu Dhabi Police app, which is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

After visiting the website, you can see your fines either through your traffic number, Emirates ID, vehicle number, or driving license.

To check fines using your Emirates ID, follow these steps:

Enter your Emirates ID number after selecting the option.

Fill in the captcha.

Once you have completed these steps, click on the “Submit” button.

After submitting, a new page will open, showing an overview of your fines. The page will display various details, including:

Fine number

Fine year

Source of fine

Fine date

Fine amount

Driver license number

Plate number

Location of the fine

If there are no traffic fines with your Emirates ID, the system will generate the following message, “No fines according to the conditions used in the inquiry process.”

Different Types of Penalties in UAE

In addition to traffic or RTA Dubai fines, there are several other types of fines that can be imposed on your Emirates ID, such as various individual violations, municipality violations, late Emirates ID registration, and jaywalking violations.

If you are seeking to renew your Emirates ID or visa, any unpaid fines on an expired Emirates ID must be settled first. Once the fines have been cleared, you can proceed with the renewal process.

Lost Emirates ID

If your Emirates ID card has been lost, stolen, or damaged, it is essential to promptly request a replacement from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP).

When reporting the incident, please ensure you have the following identification papers with you to prove your identity:

UAE nationals:

Original valid passport

Family book

GCC nationals:

Document confirming residency in the UAE

Expatriate residents:

Original passport stamped with a valid residency permit

Lost ID of a child under 15:

Parent must provide:

Original birth certificate of the child

Colored passport photo of the child against a white background

After reporting the incident, you can request a new Emirates ID by filling out an application at any ICA Customer Happiness Centre or using the UAE ICP app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Emirates ID Replacement Fee

The fee for the replacement of Emirates ID is AED 300, along with an application fee of AED 70 if applying through typing centers or AED 40 if applying via the eForm on the ICA website.

The fee is applicable to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals, and expats. For those seeking fast service, an express Emirates ID replacement option is available at the ICA main’s Customer Happiness Centre for an additional fee of AED 150.

Emirates ID Centers and Online Renewal

If you’re looking to renew your Emirates ID, the Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Center is the ideal place to visit.

At the Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Center, you can conveniently complete your Emirates ID renewal process. With the advancements in technology, you can also renew your Emirates ID online, making it even more convenient for residents.

Renewing your Emirates ID online allows you to save time and effort by avoiding long queues and paperwork. So, whether you choose to visit the Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Center in person or opt for the online renewal option, renewing your Emirates ID is very easy.

Use these processes to ensure your Emirates ID remains valid and up to date.

Remember, it’s important to stay updated with your Emirates ID fines, renewals, and replacements.

Checking fines online through the official website or the Abu Dhabi Police app is a convenient way to ensure compliance with the law. If you have any questions or need assistance, you can visit the Emirates ID center near you for guidance and support.