Mall of Emirates in Dubai Announces Job Vacancies With Handsome Salaries

Mall of Emirates is currently offering a variety of career opportunities through the Majid Al Futtaim Group careers portal. Both their offices and retail locations have a range of positions available.

If you’re interested in working at Mall of Emirates, here’s what you need to know. Keep reading to find out more about the company and how to apply for jobs at this popular shopping destination.

Job Openings at Mall of Emirates

Internship for Graduates in Dubai and UAE

Mall of Emirates also provides excellent opportunities for young graduates through its regular internship programs. Each year, they accept candidates for their graduate development program called Tomouhi. With a promising environment and numerous career prospects, Mall of Emirates is an ideal place to kickstart your professional journey.

How to Apply for Jobs at Mall of Emirates

Open your web browser and visit the Majid Al Futtaim careers portal. It is their official platform where you can explore and apply for job opportunities.

About Mall of Emirates

Located in the heart of Dubai, Mall of Emirates is a leading outlet shopping center launched by Majid Al Futtaim Properties in November 2005.

It is situated near Sheikh Zayed Road’s fourth interchange and spans over 233,467 square meters and features a massive collection of over 350 renowned brands. From fashion and lifestyle stores to department stores, the mall offers a diverse range of shopping options.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of electronic outlets, sports stores, home furnishing stores, and even the city’s largest Carrefour hypermarket.