PBS Extends Deadline for First-Ever Digital Census Yet Again

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has once again extended the deadline for the ongoing seventh population census.

According to the official PBS documents available with ProPakistani, the Chief Census Commissioner/Chief Statistician of PBS has approved the continuation of census field operations till 22 May.

The verification process will continue till 31 May to cover leftover areas, if any, in all districts of Pakistan, the documents added.

The decision regarding the extension of the deadline for census field operations was taken during the 14th meeting of the Census Monitoring Committee held on 17 May 2023.

Note here that this isn’t the first time that the PBS has extended the deadline for the seventh population census.

The original deadline for completion was 4 April. The last extension granted an additional 15 days, pushing the deadline to May 15. It is worth noting that the exercise had previously been extended to April 10, followed by subsequent extensions to April 15, 20, and 30.