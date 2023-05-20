50% Pay Rise for Government Employees Suggested in Next Budget

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has put forward a proposal for a 50 percent increase in government employee salaries in the upcoming budget.

In a recent interview with 24News, Senator Palwasha Khan spoke about the struggles of the average person in making ends meet. She recognized the challenges that the government is facing but stressed its dedication to providing relief to the public in the upcoming federal budget.

PPP’s proposal aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens on government employees and help them better manage their expenses in these difficult times.

This proposed salary increase demonstrates the government’s commitment to ease the daily lives of its employees. The upcoming budget is expected to reveal the government’s plans for addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

In related news, The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) also called upon the central and provincial governments to allocate a higher budget for public sector universities nationwide in the upcoming annual budget, earlier this week.

Via 24News