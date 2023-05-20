Murree and China’s Dujiangyan Are Now Sister Cities

By ProPK Staff | Published May 20, 2023 | 12:07 pm
To cement people-to-people exchanges and enhance practical cooperation, the Pakistani city of Murree and the Chinese city of Dujiangyan signed a Letter of Intent, for the establishment of a sister-city relationship.

The singing ceremony was held in the famous Lidui Park of Dujiangyan. Murree was represented by Ambassador Moin ul Haque, while Mayor Zhang Yadan, signed on behalf of Dujiangyan.

ALSO READ

The cooperation agreement has been envisaged keeping in view the picturesque setting of the two cities amidst green hills and their touristic strengths.

The experience sharing of Dujiangyan of hosting and managing more than 30 million tourists annually would help Murree in its own plans to manage large inflows of visitors and upgrade its tourism infrastructure as well.

The establishment of the latest sister city relationship will also augment the already strong people-to-people ties existing through more than 40 sister province and sister city relationships between various regions and cities of China and Pakistan.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sydney Sweeney is a true Blonde Bombshell in See-through Gown
Read more in lens

proproperty

Say Goodbye to Delays: CDA Launches Automated Building Approval System
Read more in proproperty
close
>