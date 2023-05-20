Murree and China’s Dujiangyan Are Now Sister Cities

To cement people-to-people exchanges and enhance practical cooperation, the Pakistani city of Murree and the Chinese city of Dujiangyan signed a Letter of Intent, for the establishment of a sister-city relationship.

The singing ceremony was held in the famous Lidui Park of Dujiangyan. Murree was represented by Ambassador Moin ul Haque, while Mayor Zhang Yadan, signed on behalf of Dujiangyan. The cooperation agreement has been envisaged keeping in view the picturesque setting of the two cities amidst green hills and their touristic strengths.