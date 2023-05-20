Murree and China’s Dujiangyan Are Now Sister Cities

The singing ceremony was held in the famous Lidui Park of Dujiangyan. Murree was represented by Ambassador Moin ul Haque, while Mayor Zhang Yadan, signed on behalf of Dujiangyan.
The cooperation agreement has been envisaged keeping in view the picturesque setting of the two cities amidst green hills and their touristic strengths.
The experience sharing of Dujiangyan of hosting and managing more than 30 million tourists annually would help Murree in its own plans to manage large inflows of visitors and upgrade its tourism infrastructure as well.
The establishment of the latest sister city relationship will also augment the already strong people-to-people ties existing through more than 40 sister province and sister city relationships between various regions and cities of China and Pakistan.