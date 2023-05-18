US Increases Visa Fee for Multiple Categories

The United States has announced an increase in visa fees for various categories, with the new changes set to take effect from May 30, 2023. The fee adjustment aims to reflect the rising costs of processing visa applications and supporting consular services.

Under the revised fee structure, the application fee for U.S. visitor visas and other non-petition-based NIVs (nonimmigrant visas) will rise from $160 to $185. This category includes visas for tourism, business visits, and medical treatment, among others.

For petition-based visas, such as H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas, the fee will increase from $190 to $205. These visas are typically sought by individuals with specialized skills, those transferring to a U.S. company, or those participating in cultural exchange programs.

Moreover, E-visa application fees, which cater to treaty traders and investors, will undergo a substantial increase from $205 to $315.

It is important to note that the fee adjustments will not impact the visa processing time but are solely aimed at maintaining the quality and efficiency of consular services provided by the U.S. government.

In related news, earlier this month, the United States announced the waiving of the requirement for travelers to show proof of being fully vaccinated with an accepted COVID-19 vaccine in order to board flights to the country. This move aims to facilitate travel while ensuring necessary health and safety protocols are upheld.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing efforts of the U.S. government to adapt its visa policies to the evolving needs of travelers and maintain a balance between facilitating legitimate travel and addressing administrative costs.