Sindh Food Authority Suspends Supervisor for Mixing Sand in Wheat

Authorities have suspended the supervisor of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) who was involved in mixing sand with the government-procured wheat in Jacobabad.

In light of the allegations of sand mixing, the sessions court in Jacobabad has summoned the district food controller. Recent media reports had highlighted the incident and exposed the fraud that took place under the supervision of the district food controller in Jacobabad.

ALSO READ Tragic Fire in Makkah Kills Several Pakistani Pilgrims

A team from the SFA conducted a raid on a warehouse in Jacobabad and apprehended food supervisor Ghulam Mustafa in the act.

According to the report, officials have confirmed the presence of sand in the wheat stocks, and video evidence has been collected as well. As a result, the higher authorities have suspended the food supervisor, Ghulam Mustafa.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Chief Medical Officer Najeeb Soomro

The district food controller has been summoned by the local court of Jacobabad on 29 May in response to the reports. Syed Imdad Shah, the Director General (DG) of SFA, revealed that the deputy director of food in Larkana has been appointed as the inquiry officer for this case. Further action will be taken against the accused food supervisor after the investigation is completed.