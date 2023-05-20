Tragic Fire in Makkah Kills Several Pakistani Pilgrims

The Foreign Office reported on Friday, that a fire broke out in a hotel in Makkah, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of eight Pakistanis and injuries to six others.

When approached by the media about the casualties in the hotel, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office stated that they had received information indicating that eight Pakistani nationals had perished and six others had been wounded in the event.

The spokesperson also noted that their Mission in Jeddah was working with local authorities to provide support to those affected and their families. Initial reports suggest that the fire originated on the third floor of the hotel, which is situated on Ibrahim Khalil Road.

Some of the recently deceased have been identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, his maternal grandfather, his father-in-law, and Haji Ashraf, as well as his wife and mother-in-law. They hailed from Kasur in Punjab, as per reports.

The hotel was hosting Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries at the time of the incident.