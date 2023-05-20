Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Chief Medical Officer Najeeb Soomro

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated the services of its chief medical officer, Dr. Najeeb Soomro, following the dismissal of former Test spinner, Nadeem Khan.

Dr. Soomro was appointed to the position in 2021 by the then-PCB CEO, Wasim Khan after Dr. Sohail Saleem was dismissed during the Karachi leg of the sixth edition of PSL.

During his tenure, several players, including Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Rizwan, experienced injuries.

Soomro, who established himself in the field of Australian sports medicine, found himself in hot water when Shaheen suffered an injury during an important T20I season last year.

In response to these recent developments, the PCB has already initiated the process of recruiting a new Director of Sports Medicine, as indicated by a board advertisement.

Earlier this month, the cricket board also sacked former cricketer, Nadeem Khan, from his positions as Domestic Director and Director of the National Cricket Academy.

It is important to mention that the Men in Green have recently concluded a five-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

The Babar Azam-led side will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka before the Asia Cup 2023.