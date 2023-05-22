Direct Flights Between Baku and Another Pakistani City to Start Soon

In a promising development for bilateral trade and economic ties, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, announced on Sunday that direct flights between Azerbaijan and Sialkot in Pakistan are expected to commence soon. This significant step is anticipated to strengthen business relations between the two countries.

During a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Commerce and Industry, Adnan Jalil, in Islamabad, Ambassador Farhadov revealed that direct flights connecting Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital city, with Sialkot are scheduled to begin within the next two months. This move holds great significance as it will further enhance the connection between Azerbaijan and this major industrial city of Pakistan.

Ambassador Farhadov also highlighted the ongoing success of weekly flights between Lahore and Baku, emphasizing their vital role in bolstering economic and trade relations between the two nations. He expressed his continuous engagement with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having made several visits to the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce. Recognizing Peshawar’s historical and economic importance, he emphasized its role in trade with Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan. The ambassador emphasized the cultural and culinary similarities between Peshawar and Azerbaijan, which can contribute to fostering stronger historical ties in the present era.

Drawing attention to the tourism potential between the two regions, Ambassador Farhadov underscored the role of the private sector, including the Chamber of Commerce, in promoting economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence in the business community of Peshawar to actively participate in this endeavor.

In response, Provincial Minister of Commerce and Industry Adnan Jalil extended an invitation to Ambassador Farhadov to engage with the business community and explore investment and trade opportunities. Minister Jalil further expressed his intention to lead a trade delegation to Azerbaijan in the near future, aiming to capitalize on the extensive cooperation possibilities between the two countries, particularly in sectors such as textile, agriculture, industry, and trade.

With the imminent launch of direct flights between Baku and Sialkot, the stage is set for a substantial boost in business relations between the two cities. The envisioned increase in people-to-people exchanges and tourism will further cement the already strong ties. As both countries recognize the immense potential for collaboration, it is anticipated that Azerbaijan and Pakistan will forge ahead with increased economic and trade cooperation, harnessing the opportunities that lie ahead.