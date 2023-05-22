CDA Announces Long-Awaited Good News for Plot Owners of E-12 Sector

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially kick-started development activities in the E-12 sector.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal shared the eagerly anticipated update, highlighting the authority’s commitment to swiftly transform the sector into a well-planned and thriving area.

ALSO READ Pakistani Diplomatic Missions Abroad Ask Govt to Immediately Clear Pending Payments

The long awaited development of E 12 gets started. 6 months timelines given to develop this sector. IA. pic.twitter.com/jfKP2N98gt — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) May 21, 2023

With the initiation of development work, the CDA aims to address the long-standing demands of plot owners and fulfill its promise to provide essential infrastructure and facilities in E-12.

The sector, which holds immense potential for residential and commercial ventures, has been a focal point of attention for both plot owners and investors eagerly awaiting progress.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Selection Committee Including Arthur and Hassan Cheema

Chairman CDA emphasized the significance of timely execution by revealing that a strict deadline of 6 months has been set for the completion of development activities in the sector.

This targeted timeline reflects the CDA’s determination to expedite the process, ensuring that plot owners and potential stakeholders can reap the benefits of a well-developed and functional area in the shortest possible time.