Pakistan’s First Online Air Taxi Service Takes Off

Pakistan has launched its first online air taxi service, revolutionizing air travel for its citizens. The service allows individuals to book air travel according to their preferred time and destination through a user-friendly mobile app.

The launch took place in Karachi, where the official lease agreement for the DA 40 Diamond series aircraft was signed at the Civil Aviation office.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Ever Data Protection Bill Finalized by IT Ministry

The chief operating officer (COO) of Sky Wings Aviation Imran Aslam Khan expressed his excitement about this significant milestone. The aircraft designated for aerial tours have arrived in Pakistan after a successful test flight and can accommodate four passengers.

The main objective of this air taxi service is to provide emergency transportation from Karachi to remote areas in rural Sindh and Balochistan through aerial tours. The German-manufactured aircraft has a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour and a flight range of 2,000 kilometers.

ALSO READ PITB Launches Bizlinks Initiative in Collaboration with Tech Industry

The upcoming mobile app will allow citizens to select their preferred time and destination for air travel. The fare for this innovative air taxi service will be significantly lower than typical charter services. The air taxi service will commence operations with eight aircraft of varying capacities, with plans to expand the fleet in the near future.

This service is accessible to individuals from all walks of life. The journey from Karachi to Gwadar will take approximately three hours, while Nawabshah can be reached in just one hour and 15 minutes. Sky Wings has also introduced an air ambulance service and a one-day pilot program.