Etihad Garden Hosts Family Property Gala in the Heart of Rahim Yar Khan

The Etihad Group organized a thrilling two-day Family Property Gala in Rahim Yar Khan over the weekend for Etihad Garden’s new phase.

Held on the 20th and 21st of May, the event was the perfect opportunity for members of the public, interested buyers, and investors to explore the exciting new property project.

During the Family Property Gala, attendees had special access to the project’s inventory, allowing them to discover the wide range of available options to suit their preferences and requirements.

They were further offered exclusive event-only discounts on the occasion.

The project’s authorized property dealers and sales partners were also on hand to provide expert guidance and answer guests’ questions about the development.

In addition, winners were announced for the Umrah Package, and the lucky draw was carried out during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event also offered a fun-filled day of entertainment and activities for the entire family.

The Family Gala featured a Kids’ Corner, while guests also had the option to indulge in a variety of delicious cuisines.

Group Directors and Chief Operating Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan of Etihad Group expressed their well wishes to the management for organizing this event.

They reiterated that Eithad Garden is a definition of modern living, as it offers a range of thoughtfully designed residential units and an array of world-class amenities.

On the occasion, Project Head Syed Adnan Khalil said he was thrilled to welcome families and interested buyers and investors to the Family Property Gala.

He opined that the event provided a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional new property project.