FIA Goes After CDA Officers and Property Dealers Involved in Fake Plot Sales

A shocking case of collusion between officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and property dealers has come to light, revealing the sale of fake plots and files in the estate department. The connivance of CDA officers and the dealer mafia has caused immense financial loss to unsuspecting buyers.

Following the gravity of the situation, Chairman CDA took immediate action and requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation into the matter. Recognizing the need for a thorough probe, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle has summoned the involved CDA officers to provide their statements.

The sale of fake files has been rampant in various sectors, including D13, I14, I12, I13, I11-2, and I11. These fake files were sold with the active involvement of CDA officers and the dealer mafia, who operated under the guise of legitimate transactions.

In response to the investigation, the CDA has handed over all relevant records pertaining to the fake allotment to the FIA. The agency will carefully examine the evidence and decide whether to file a First Information Report (FIR) based on its findings.

The seriousness of the issue is reflected in the summon notices issued by the FIA to the CDA officers who have been implicated in this scandal. The officers are required to appear before the FIA and provide the necessary records that will aid in the investigation.

The sale of fake plots and files not only deceives innocent buyers but also undermines the credibility of the CDA and the real estate market. The authorities must take swift and decisive action to hold the responsible individuals accountable and restore the trust of the public in the transparency and integrity of the CDA’s operations.

As the investigation progresses, the FIA will continue to gather evidence, analyze the records, and determine the appropriate course of action. The outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for the fight against corruption and the maintenance of a fair and just real estate market.