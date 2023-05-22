Senior Police Officials at IG Punjab Office Granted Increase in Monthly Fuel Allowance

Officers at the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) office have been granted a raise in their monthly fuel expenses, ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 68,000.

According to official sources, the additional IG rank officers will now receive an increase in their monthly fuel allowance from 350 to 500 liters, while DIG rank officers will see their allowance rise from 200 to 400 liters.

ALSO READ CDA Misses Deadlines of Multiple Development Projects Yet Again

Furthermore, assistant IG rank officers will benefit from an increase in their monthly fuel allocation from 175 to 300 liters, and assistant directors will receive a boost from 125 to 200 liters.

It is worth noting that the previous Punjab IGP had implemented a fuel-saving policy, which resulted in a reduction of petrol limits, as per officials.

ALSO READ Germany Proposes New Law to Ease Citizenship Process

Considering that senior officers often possess two or more vehicles, a proposal was presented during an executive board meeting to raise the monthly petrol expenses.

The proposal was swiftly approved by the board, allowing for the increased allowance.