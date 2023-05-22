Google is Working on New Phone Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Google Pixel Fold has been officially announced, but interested customers will have to wait until next month to make a purchase. However, it seems that Google is not only focused on tablet-style foldable devices but also exploring other form factors.

During Google I/O 2023 George Hwang, the Google Pixel product manager, spoke to Tom’s Guide and shared insights on the company’s perspective. When asked about flip foldables, Hwang revealed that the Pixel team is actively exploring “different types of devices” and “different types of technologies.”

This implies that Google is open to expanding its portfolio beyond the traditional foldable form factor, indicating a promising direction for its future product offerings.

It is important to note that Google’s willingness to explore other foldable devices in the future does not serve as a definitive confirmation of an upcoming Pixel Flip similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Motorola Razr 2022. However, it does indicate that Google is receptive to the idea of introducing additional foldable devices down the line.

During the interview, Hwang emphasized that the Google team’s current priority is to ensure that the Pixel Fold delivers an exceptional user experience. This encompasses various aspects, as Hwang mentioned, ranging from design to app integration and camera performance.

Google is dedicated to optimizing every aspect of the Pixel Fold to make it the best it can be, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a top-notch foldable device.