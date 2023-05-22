Instagram Recovers After Hours of Disruption

On Monday morning, Instagram experienced a temporary disruption that lasted for a few hours. Users encountered difficulties as the app’s feed became unresponsive, displaying error messages indicating an inability to refresh. Simultaneously, the website displayed a blank page, adding to the frustration.

Reports of the outage began surfacing shortly after 3 AM PKT, with the number of complaints reaching over 175,000 at its peak, as recorded by the outage tracker DownDetector. However, by 4:30 AM PKT, the issue was successfully resolved, and Instagram was fully operational again, allowing users to access the platform without any further interruptions.

Following the outage, Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold addressed the situation in an email response to The Verge. He explained:

Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we’re sorry for any disruption this has caused

Due to the timing of the incident, news reports in Australia quickly highlighted the outage, making it a part of Monday morning discussions.

Fortunately, other services under Meta, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Horizon Worlds, appear to be unaffected by the outage. There are no indications of any widespread issues, such as the significant data center backbone problem that previously disrupted the company’s services for several hours in 2021.

No updates regarding the outage were posted on Instagram’s help page or their accounts on other platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

While it would be reasonable to expect information on an Instagram-owned service like Twitter, it is important to note that such a service does not currently exist, despite rumors and leaks suggesting otherwise.