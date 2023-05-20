Here is What Instagram’s Twitter Rival Will Look Like

Thanks to a report by Lia Haberman in her ICYMI (in case you missed it) Substack newsletter, we now have some insights into Instagram’s rumored text-based competitor to Twitter. Haberman shared what seems to be a leaked marketing slide, along with specific details about the upcoming app.

The slide doesn’t provide a distinct name for the app; instead, it refers to it as “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations.” However, Haberman reveals that the app is internally referred to as P92 or alternatively, Barcelona.

Users will have the option to sign in using their existing Instagram username and password. Notably, key elements such as followers, handle, bio, and verification from the main Instagram app are expected to seamlessly transfer over to this new text-based app.

Within the app, users will have access to a feed where they can create text-based posts of up to 500 characters in length. These posts can include attached links, photos, and videos, offering a rich multimedia experience.

Based on two screenshots featured in the leaked marketing slide, the app’s interface seems to be a blend of Instagram and Twitter. Additionally, according to the slide, Meta (the parent company of Instagram) intends to implement robust moderation controls right from the start.

These controls will empower users with settings to manage who can reply to their posts and mention their accounts. Importantly, any accounts that have been blocked on Instagram will reportedly carry over to this new app as well.

One notable aspect of the upcoming Instagram text app is its inclusion of decentralization. According to Instagram’s slide, the app will soon be compatible with select applications such as Mastodon. This compatibility will enable users of these other apps to search for, follow, and engage with your profile and content.

If your account is public, they can interact freely, and if it is private, you have the option to approve them as followers. This compatibility is likely to be achieved through the utilization of ActivityPub, a technology that Meta has been actively exploring in collaboration with other technology companies.

The wide release of this app could further solidify Instagram as a highly popular platform. As Twitter continues to face challenges, there is a growing demand for alternative spaces to share brief updates akin to tweets.

Meta has chosen not to provide any comments regarding this matter. However, back in March, it shared a statement with Platformer regarding its ongoing efforts: