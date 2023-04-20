Snapchat is Making Its ChatGPT AI Features Free

Snapchat’s AI personality powered by ChatGPT is extending to all users of the app. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced at the company’s Partner Summit event that an updated version of “My AI,” the in-app chatbot formerly available only to Snapchat+ subscribers, is now launching globally.

With the expansion, My AI boasts several new Snapchat-specific features. It can recommend restaurants and other activities to Snapchat users based on what’s popular in the Snap Map and suggest augmented reality lenses. Users can also include the AI in group chats and assign a custom name and avatar (via Bitmoji) to the AI persona.

My AI is now capable of responding to photo and video snaps as well. While it can only respond with text messages for now, it will soon be able to reply to snaps with its own AI-generated art. However, that feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+.

Despite being limited in its rollout, My AI has been popular among Snapchat users, who currently exchange 2 million messages per day with the chatbot. However, the implementation of OpenAI’s technology by Snap has also been criticized for inappropriate conversations and questionable advice given to researchers posing as teenagers, as reported by The Washington Post.

To address these concerns, Snap has incorporated additional moderation technology to restrict users temporarily if they misuse the service. The AI has also been trained to consider the age of the user it’s chatting with to prevent unsafe conversations. Moreover, Snap’s parental control feature, Family Center, will allow parents to track how much time their teens spend chatting with My AI.

Despite this, Snap appears to be conscious of the weaknesses of My AI, which it has previously acknowledged as “prone to hallucination.” Even Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, who has suggested that conversing with AI like ChatGPT will become a routine activity, was somewhat careful in his endorsement, stating “My AI certainly makes plenty of mistakes, so you can’t rely on it for advice, but it’s definitely entertaining.”