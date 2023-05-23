Islamabad Police to Issue Heavy Fines to Smoke-Emitting Vehicles

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has launched another crackdown against vehicles that emit smoke or have pressure horns.

The step has been enforced upon the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ICTP’s public relations officer (PRO) told the media.

All Zonal Deputy Superintendents have been directed to take strict action against vehicles that pollute the environment. The department has deployed special teams for the campaign against vehicles causing environmental and noise pollution.

These squads have been instructed to patrol various areas and major boulevards throughout the city and take action against non-compliant vehicles. Non-compliant vehicles with multiple warning strikes will be impounded.

The squads will conduct regular checks and issue fine tickets to vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city. The goal of this exercise is to provide citizens with a clean environment while also ensuring the safety of their health.