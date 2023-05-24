Ali Raza Appointed as CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board

By ProPK Staff | Published May 24, 2023 | 3:38 pm

Ali Raza, a digital enthusiast, and a C-level executive, has been appointed as the first CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), sources informed ProPakistani.

His appointment has been approved by the PSEB’s board, incumbent cabinet and the prime minister following the shortlisting of three candidates. PSEB’s top office was vacant since August 2022. Meanwhile, Member IT Junaid Imam was given the additional charge to run the day-to-day affairs of the board.

The ministry has revised the scope of work of the top official and the designation from Managing Director to Chief Executive Officer. Considering the importance of the IT industry, the role of the PSEB CEO is very crucial to promote the export of IT and IT-enabled services including facilitation to exporters, the IT industry, and freelancers.

Raza has been recognized as a cloud Pioneer, a fintech enthusiast, and a business leader with vast experience in Emerging Markets like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Middle East, Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

He has a successful track record in a range of executive leadership roles with responsibility for large transformation programs.

As a senior executive, he served different local and multinational companies including Chief Business Officer at Paysys Labs Pakistan and the division head of IT Solutions & Services at Daraz (Alibaba Group).

