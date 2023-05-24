Changan Karvaan Plus Gets an Interior Upgrade

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has been among the most dominant new players in the market. All three of its vehicles, namely, Karvaan, Oshan X7, and Alsvin have become public favorites in their respective segments.

Karvaan, in particular, has become the company’s best-selling vehicle, with a massive market share in the small passenger van segment. The company has decided to capitalize on its popularity and upgrade the interior of the Karvaan Plus.

According to the details, the interior now has new beige-gold seats with 66% more cushioning, added four layers of spring, and 16 spring retainers.

Other Features

Performance-wise, the van features a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68 horsepower and 92 newton-meters of torque, which travels to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of brakes, you get a solid disc setup up front and a conventional drum brake setup outback. The suspension setup consists of Mcpherson struts up front and a torsion bar leaf spring setup outback.

Further enhancements involve:

Electric power steering (EPS)

Front power windows

Central locking

Keyless entry

Beam height adjuster

3-point ELR seatbelts for driver & front passenger

Seatbelt reminder system

Adjustable headrests for all seats

4-way adjustable seats for front row

2-way adjustable seats for the second row

Fold-down seats for 2nd & 3rd row

Air Conditioning with 2-zone AC vents

Stereo system with MP3/AM & FM/AUX+USB support

The price of the upgraded Karvaan Plus is Rs. 2.999,000. While it is over Rs. 1 million more expensive than the Suzuki Bolan, Karvaan is also a much better vehicle. Although, the buying decision ultimately comes down to each person’s preference.