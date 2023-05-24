Former Finance Minister Wants to Recount Pakistan’s Population

By Asma Sajid | Published May 24, 2023 | 12:04 pm

Miftah Ismail, a former Finance Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has expressed concerns about the recent digital census. According to reports, he has called for a thorough recount of the country’s population.

During a conference organized by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi, Ismail raised concerns about the reported 3 percent population growth in the recent census. He pointed out that around 9 million children are born in Pakistan each year and criticized the differences in population growth rates between Karachi and other parts of the country.

Ismail believes that the statistics from the digital census are flawed and that a comprehensive population count should be conducted again. He noted that the government has already procured tablets for this purpose and even though another census would cost an estimated Rs. 17 billion to Rs. 18 billion, it would be worth it if it benefits the country.

Ismail also emphasized that improving the economic and political situation in Pakistan depends on breaking the nexus of the country’s elites.

