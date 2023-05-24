Pakistan Emphasizes Collaborative Efforts for Regional Connectivity at SCO Digital Summit

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Technology Cooperation and Development Summit is currently being held in China.

Omar Malik, Member Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication led the SCO Digital Forum as keynote speaker at the opening ceremony from Pakistan.

Malik emphasized the need for collaborative efforts & joint policy frameworks for regional connectivity, converged cloud data centers, 5G and 6G technologies, Satellites development, and AR, VR, and AI collaboration with SCO member states. Human capital joint collaboration with the establishment of Technology centers was also presented for progressive utilization of the talent pool in Pakistan.

Fiber One regional connectivity optic fiber cross-border connectivity from Pakistan to China and the rest of Central Asian member states was also proposed for consideration to have an affordable alternative to the global internet route to provide redundancy for the globe. Pakistan and China have already completed the OFC-1 connectivity route as a Digital corridor.

The summit in China was attended by all SCO member states, the Governor and Mayor of Karamay, Deputy Secretary General SCO, Observer states, and ambassadors including industry experts and groups.