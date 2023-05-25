AMD’s New Radeon RX 7600 GPU Starts At Only $269

AMD has officially introduced the Radeon RX 7600 desktop graphics card, marking the third addition to the new 7000-series lineup based on RDNA 3 architecture. Notably, the RX 7600 is the most affordable option in this series.

Compared to the flagship RX 7900 XTX, the RX 7600 offers roughly one-third of its specifications. It features 32 compute units and ray accelerators, one-third of the stream processors at 2048, 128 texture units, a reduced Infinity Cache of 32MB, and a video memory capacity of only 8 GB GDDR6. The RX 7600 operates with a boost frequency of 2655MHz and an average game frequency of 2250MHz.

Featuring an 8 GB GDDR6 memory clocked at 18Gbps, the RX 7600 utilizes a 128-bit memory bus, resulting in a bandwidth of 288GB/s. According to AMD, the RX 7600 delivers a notable 29% higher performance than the RX 6600 and a significant 34% higher performance than the RTX 3060 8 GB, on average, when operating at 1080p resolution.

Additional features of the RX 7600 include support for AV1 encoding and decoding, HDMI 2.1 (48Gbps) connectivity, and DisplayPort 2.1 (54Gbps). Notably, this model does not include a USB-C port. With a total board power of 165W, the card operates using a single 8-pin connector.

Starting at $269, the RX 7600 will be available for purchase directly from AMD’s official website as well as from various board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, Sapphire, PowerColor, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston. Sales are set to commence on May 25.