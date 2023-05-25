Dubai Police Arrests Several Israelis Over Murder Charges

Dubai Police has arrested many Israelis over assaulting and killing another Israeli national, according to authorities.

As reported by Dubai Media Office, Dubai Police confirmed the arrest of an Israeli group who assaulted their fellow national, which led to his death. The culprits will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also issued a statement regarding the incident, stating that the victim was around 30 years old, and he was stabbed to death in Dubai.

The spokesperson added that the case is being investigated by Dubai Police and other local authorities. So far, no other details have been revealed.

Post-Abraham Accords UAE-Israel Ties

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, the relationship between the UAE and Israel has been one of the most important and controversial developments in the Middle East.

While some have lauded the move as a step towards peace in the region, others have criticized it as an abandonment of the Palestinian cause and a betrayal of Arab as well as Muslim solidarity.

Some have also criticized the Abraham Accords for providing legitimacy to Israel’s discriminatory policies towards its Arab citizens and its continued occupation of Palestinian territories.