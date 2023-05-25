More Than 100 Housing Societies Are Illegal in Islamabad

A total of 111 illegal housing societies were found in the federal capital, violating legal procedures and regulations, according to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The committee discussed various issues, including the impact of housing societies on the environment, sewage problems in Islamabad, and the case of Monal Restaurant’s environmental damage.

The absence of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was criticized, and the committee requested their attendance at the next meeting.

The committee also expressed concern over the attack on the Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and called for appropriate action.

Members of the committee emphasized the need for coordination among relevant authorities and expressed frustration with the deteriorating state of the federal capital.

ALSO READ First Arab Woman Astronaut Goes to Space Station on SpaceX

The committee urged the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to initiate a media campaign to enforce the ban on plastic bags.

The committee also discussed the issue of Monal Restaurant’s sewage affecting the Margalla Hills National Park.