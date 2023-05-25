Govt Appoints Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman as PTA Chairman

The federal government has appointed Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after initially confirming his appointment as a Member (Administration) of the Authority, well-placed sources told ProPakistani.

The Cabinet Division has issued an official notification confirming the appointment of the retired military official as PTA Chairman after he assumed charge as Member (Administration) PTA earlier today.

PTA comprises Members Technical, Finance, and Compliance & Enforcement and traditionally Member Technical becomes the Chairman. However, the government recently decided to increase the number to four Members.

The post of Member (Administration) was created in the PTA by the Federal Government and PTA Rules and Acts were amended for sanctioning the position.

After the appointment of Rehman as Member (Administration), the total number of members of the telecom regulator has increased to four, while one seat remains vacant at present.

Currently, the position of Member (Technical) remains vacant.

The cabinet division officials say that the process of scrutiny of candidates for Member (Technical) will be started soon, and after the scrutiny, shortlisting will be started. Officials did not say when the process of appointment of Member (Technical) will be completed.