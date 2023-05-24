Govt Appoints Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman as PTA Member Admin

The federal government has appointed Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman as a Member (Administration), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) who is also expected to be elevated and appointed as chairman of the Authority, well-placed sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said that the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif accorded approval for the appointment of Rehman as Member (Administration).

The approval was sought through a summary from the Federal Cabinet on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led Selection Committee.

Dr. Muhammad Amir Malik was at the top of the list of the three recommended candidates for the post, however, he expressed disinterest in the post and withdrew his application.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier stayed the appointment of Member (Administration) and directed the federation not to proceed further with the process of any recruitment pursuant to the impugned advertisement till the next date of hearing. On Wednesday, the IHC vacated the stay and later the federal cabinet approved Rehman as Member (Administration), however, the petition might proceed as normal

The federal government last month initiated the process for appointing a new Member i.e. Member (Administration), which would increase the number of Members to four.

PTA comprises Members Technical, Finance, and Compliance & Enforcement and traditionally Member Technical becomes the Chairman. However, the government has decided to increase the number to four Members.

On the other hand, several months after the advertisement for the post of Member (Technical), the Cabinet Division could not start the scrutiny of the candidates.

The cabinet division officials say that the process of scrutiny of candidates for Member (Technical) will be started soon, and after the scrutiny, shortlisting will be started. Officials did not say when the process of appointment of Member (Technical) will be completed.