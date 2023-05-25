Karachi to Get a Pink Electric Taxi Service Soon

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the provincial government will launch an electric taxi service for Karachi residents. Memon also announced the launch of pink-colored taxis for female passengers while chairing a transportation meeting.

Over 200 electric taxis will be launched in the first phase of the project, with 50 of them designated as pink taxis for women. Memon added that the initiative aims to provide women with convenient and dependable transportation options.

A few months prior, the minister added that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial. The new service will also enable and promote the use of environment-friendly transport in the city, he added.

Memon stated that the public transportation sector of Sindh faces significant challenges. The government is working to address these by providing residents with modern and comfortable commuting options, he added.