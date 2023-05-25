Sindh Police Arrests Ride-Hailing Car Thief in Karachi

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested a ride-hailing car thief. The AVLC’s Gulshan division raided Shah Latif Town with technical equipment and arrested Zubair Khan after he resisted.

The AVLC also found a pistol and Suzuki Alto, which the perpetrator stole at Siemens Chowrangi. On May 11, the stolen ride-hailing car took the suspect from Shah Latif Town to Murshid Hospital Baldia Town. The suspect used the gun at Siemens Chowrangi to steal the car.

The suspect stole the driver’s phone and CNIC and also snatched Rs. 4,000 from him. Investigators said that the accused was a habitual offender but had never been arrested. The department vowed to continue the investigation to eradicate such criminal outfits from the area.

Hassan — also known among his group as Saddam — was arrested by the Sindh Rangers and police. The arrested man had illegal weapons and ammunition.

He confessed to stealing six motorcycles in over 25 robberies in Orangi Town, SITE, and Baldia Town during a preliminary investigation. Other suspect accomplices are being arrested in raids.