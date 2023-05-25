Powerful Windstorm Disrupts IESCO Power Distribution

Reports quoted a spokesperson as stating that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) distribution system was severely impacted by the intense wind storm that occurred last Tuesday.

Various locations experienced faults and tripping on the feeder lines and power wires were obstructed by fallen sign boards and trees, resulting in power outages in numerous areas.

Some of the affected regions include Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Chakri, Bank Colony, Bunda Nagyal, Hayyal, Jorian, Kalyal, Shahpur, Adiala Road, Gulshanabad, Landco, Sanjoli Estate, Kehkashan Colony, Jarahi, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Ali Town, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Dhama Syedan, Mubarak Lane, Dhoke Juma, and various other localities.

The IESCO field formations responded promptly and initiated power restoration activities without any delay. Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan oversaw the field formations’ activities throughout the night.

The spokesperson emphasized that reports in certain sections of the press regarding extended periods of load management or load shedding in the IESCO region are unjustified.

In cases of a disparity between demand and supply a two-hour load management schedule is implemented for each feeder. The load management schedule is also readily available on the IESCO website to inform valuable IESCO customers.