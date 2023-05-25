The Much-Anticipated V27e Featuring Aura Light Portrait and a Stunning Design is Finally Here

Vivo has finally launched its much-anticipated V27e – the newest addition to its highly acclaimed V Series comprising design and camera-centric smartphones.

Smartphone lovers across Pakistan are excited to try it at the earliest but for separate reasons.

Although enough has been said about the V Series’ design and camera innovations, and rightfully so, its phenomenal performance-oriented specifications are also worth discussing.

The phone is powered by the formidable MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM.

These features ensure that the remarkable device matches the happening and active lives of its users and that their valuable experiences are not hampered by smartphone lags and overall slow execution of tasks.

The same has been substantiated by the rave reviews being received for the phone’s seamless functionality from other markets where this device has already been launched.

Thanks to its optimized processor that effectively consumes less power than its predecessor, The MediaTek Helio G99 can easily withstand heavy usage for hours. It enables the V27e to support super – smooth inter–app transitions, uninterrupted streaming, and its trademark camera experience.

The 6 nm advanced processor combines graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system to boost performance.

These features also ensure that the V27e is a boon for gamers nationwide.

Further, to empower users to live their fast-paced, adventurous, and spontaneous lives and enjoy the smartphone’s exquisite offerings without worrying about their battery reserves running out, the V27e is equipped with a dynamic 4600 mAh battery.

Coupled with Vivo’s in-house developed FlashCharge technology, it allows for 66W FlashCharge, through which the phone can be charged up to 50% in 19 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in two color variants in Pakistan, namely the Lavender Purple and Glory Black, and possess a flat frame with a slim body of 7.7mm* thickness, which lends the phone an elegant and alluring look, well complimented by its stunning flat screen.

So while the newest member of the V family of smartphones in Pakistan is set to be a photographer’s favorite tool and a treat to view and possess, it is also a beast when it comes to daily usage, promising the perfect blend between aesthetics and functionality.

With the launch of the V27e, Vivo has continued to push the boundaries of innovation that it is so well acclaimed for, promising an extraordinary user experience.

Vivo’s phone lovers cannot wait to try this promising device, especially its fluid processing capabilities.