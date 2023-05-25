Toyota Planning to Launch a Mini-Hilux

Toyota’s sub-Hilux small pickup may soon enter production. According to various media outlets, the mini pickup truck will compete with Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick.

Toyota is keeping things discrete, but it is known that the new ute will be smaller than the Hilux. Furthermore, the truck has reportedly been confirmed for release in 2025 or 2026.

Toyota South Africa’s senior vice president for sales and marketing Leon Theron recently spoke at a media event, according to IOL. Theron stated that the new truck won’t be a half-ton bakkie — the South African term for pickup trucks.

He said that it will have a higher load capacity than some smaller car-based “half-tons” in Latin America. “We believe it will take the market by storm and are still doing a lot of development around it,” he added.

Toyota’s Prospecton Plant in Durban, on South Africa’s east coast, may build the vehicle, according to the report. The truck will reportedly be aimed at Africa and emerging markets, so it’s unclear if it will be developed for other markets.

Note: The feature photo is only for illustration purposes. Toyota has not yet unveiled the official design of the upcoming car.