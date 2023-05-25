Usama Mir Impresses Everyone With All-Round Show in Vitality Blast Debut

Star Pakistani spinner, Usama Mir, displayed an all-round performance in his debut match in the ongoing 2023 Vitality Blast for his team, Worcestershire Rapids.

In a match against Northamptonshire, Usama demonstrated his batting and bowling prowess, leading his side to a 15-run win at the County Ground in Northampton.

The right-hander scored a quick 20* runs off 7 balls, including two maximums and a boundary, helping the Worcestershire Rapids set a target of 197 runs on the board.

The leg-break spinner then showcased his bowling skills by taking three crucial wickets and conceding 21 runs in his four-over spell, restricting the opposition to 181 runs.

Last week, it was reported that Worcestershire Rapids had signed the 27-year-old spinner for the opening three matches of the 2023 Vitality Blast.

Usama Mir, who was selected as cover for Mitchell Santner, will be available for the home fixtures against Yorkshire Vikings on May 26 and Leicestershire Foxes on May 29.

It is worth noting that Zaman Khan displayed an impressive performance in his debut match against Lancashire Lightning, taking two wickets in his four-over spell.

As many as eight Pakistani star cricketers have been representing different clubs in the ongoing County Championship and Vitality Blast in England.