Aamir Attaa Steps Down as CEO ProPakistani, Passing the Torch to Shayan Mahmud

ProPakistani, a leading digital media platform dedicated to providing the latest news and insights in Pakistan, announced today that Aamir Attaa will be relinquishing his role as CEO.

After fifteen years of exceptional leadership at ProPakistani, a news platform that he founded in 2008, Attaa has decided to step down from his position, paving the way for the appointment of Shayan Mahmud as the new CEO.

Aamir Attaa has been an instrumental figure in ProPakistani’s growth and success, transforming it into one of the most influential digital media platforms in the country.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has played an instrumental role in fostering the growth of this company, and in my own personal and professional evolution,” said Attaa.

In an era when digital media was still an enigmatic terrain, the trailblazers of the industry showered me with invaluable guidance and unwavering support. This not only fuelled the success of our venture but also enabled me to scale heights I had once deemed unattainable. Their faith was the cornerstone of every milestone we have celebrated so far.

Under his guidance, the company expanded its reach, diversified its content offerings, and garnered a loyal readership. Attaa’s vision, dedication, and strategic acumen have played a pivotal role in establishing ProPakistani as a trusted source of news and analysis.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to the dynamic teams I’ve had the privilege of working with, the venerable brands that have bolstered my journey, and my esteemed peers in the industry. Each one of them holds a significant stake in every accomplishment we’ve garnered,” he continued. “I am confident that ProPakistani will continue to flourish under the leadership of Shayan Mahmud.”

Aamir will maintain a vested interest in the future of ProPakistani as a member of the board, firmly believing that its trajectory of success is secure under the new leadership.

WATCH NOW

“We are excited to welcome Shayan Mahmud as our new CEO,” said Usman Yousuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “He is an accomplished leader and represents one of our fastest-growing demographics. We are confident that he is the right person to lead ProPakistani into the future.”

Stepping into the role of CEO is Shayan Mahmud, a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in leadership roles and working with multinational companies. Mahmud brings a deep understanding of the digital media landscape, a strong strategic mindset, and a passion for driving growth and innovation.

Formerly the Chief Brand Officer at ProPakistani, Shayan Mahmud, made it to the highly coveted Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2021. He also holds executive positions at renowned organizations, where he successfully led transformative initiatives and spearheaded strategic partnerships.

His proven track record in developing high-performance teams and driving business expansion positions him well to steer ProPakistani into a new phase of growth and impact.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at ProPakistani,” said Shayan Mahmud. “I have long admired the organization’s commitment to delivering reliable and insightful news content. I look forward to working with the talented team at ProPakistani to further enhance our offerings, expand our audience reach, and solidify our position as the go-to platform for digital news in Pakistan.”

ProPakistani remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality news, analysis, and features to its readers. The company will continue to explore new avenues for growth and innovation under the guidance of Shayan Mahmud as CEO.

About ProPakistani:

ProPakistani is a leading digital media platform providing up-to-date news, analysis, and insights on a wide range of topics, including technology, business, politics, and lifestyle. With a strong focus on accuracy, credibility, and unbiased reporting, ProPakistani has become a trusted source of information for millions of readers across Pakistan and beyond.

Visit www.propakistani.pk to read the latest news on Business, Tech, Sports Automotive, Entertainment and more. Subscribe to ProPakistani’s official YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.