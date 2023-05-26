AgriSense’s Research-Driven Approach Revolutionizes Pakistan’s Agriculture Ecosystem

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is the heart of our country’s economy and in an effort to strengthen the agriculture ecosystem of Pakistan, AgriSense has released a highly detailed yet comprehensive dashboard that contains information about crops and farms all around the country.

AgriSense, powered by Concave Analytics, is a research-oriented hub that focuses on magnifying and addressing Pakistan’s agriculture issues through the use of research and data accumulation. The brand has conducted extensive research and developed detailed reports on various topics that can be viewed here.

On 23rd March, AgriSense launched a dashboard as a tribute to Pakistan that provides a holistic view of different farms across the country categorised by crops. The current crops of interest are cotton, maize (corn), wheat, rice, and potatoes.

The dashboard showcases and reflects AgriSense’s high technology use of technical and analytical skills in research and data accumulation. They have used extensive databases, cutting-edge technology, subject matter expertise, and the latest modelling techniques to develop this portal.

The database shows the total number of farms for each crop and allows users to navigate through different filters such as by size (acres), province, and district. The interface is user-friendly and allows users to hover over Pakistan’s map and click on specific regions to get details on the crops and farms of that area.

Open to anyone who visits the AgriSense website, the goal is to help digitise and progress the agriculture sector and use modern technology to record and store such critical information.

It can also enable businesses, agricultural stakeholders, and international bodies to get reliable information on our country’s current agricultural landscape.