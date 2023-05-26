Aspark EV Supercar Breaks Tesla and Nevera’s World Records for Highest Average Speed

Aspark Owl is a familiar name. This week, Aspark Owl – a Japanese electric hypercar — set two electric vehicle (EV) speed records at just under 321 km/h of speed.

It ran at Alivington Airfield in northern England. The EV’s eighth- and quarter-mile average speeds set Guinness World Records. Aspark Owl averaged 309.02 km/h in the eighth mile and 318.85 km/h over the quarter mile.

Aspark claims that its quad-motors make 1,980 horsepower and 2000 Newton meters of torque. This allows the car to reach 100kmph in 1.72 seconds, faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera.

The Owl can drive 402 kilometers on a fully-charged 64 kWh battery pack. It can also recharge in 40 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Aspark began developing the Owl electric hypercar in 2015, according to Reuters. The Osaka-based company has over 3,500 employees and 25 global offices.

Aspark Owls, limited to 50 units, cost almost Rs. 90 crore a piece, which is a comical amount. Deliveries will start later in 2023.

Even though the Owl set the record for the fastest average speed over the quarter mile, the Rimac Nevera is still the fastest production EV in the quarter mile, finishing it in 8.582 seconds. The Nevera has the highest EV top speed of 415 km/h.