Suzuki’s Jimny’s Chinese Electric Rival With Unique Features to Cost Same as Cultus

The SAIC-GM-Wuling Baojun Yep fully electric urban SUV will go on sale in China soon. The SUV’s specs and price range have been revealed ahead of its official launch.

The two-door electric city car resembles Suzuki Jimny. However, it is 600 mm shorter than its petrol-powered rival. Recently, official Baojun Yep interior photos were released. It has two 10.25-inch screens, seating for four, four USB ports, four speakers, and a conservative cabin space.

Yep’s rear-mounted electric motor produces 50 kW (68 hp) and 140 Nm, allowing for a top speed of up to 100 km/h. It has a 28.1 kWh LFP battery good for a 303 km driving range.

DC charging capability allows for a charge time of 35 minutes from 30% to 80% while the AC charging from 20% to 100% takes 8.5 hours.

The SUV’s basic features include LED headlights, twin screens, heated front seats, AutoHold, a battery temperature management system, and a rearview camera.

The range-topping variant adds Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, a surround-view camera, and automatic park assist.

The mini e-SUV also has an interesting quirk, which is the rear-mounted LCD “Car Watch” screen. The utility of such a feature is unclear, but it is there nonetheless.

The SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 3.4 million and goes up to Rs. 3.8 million, which is the same money as a locally assemble Suzuki Cultus. With its features and charm, the Baojun Yep will be a hot commodity among Chinese car buyers.